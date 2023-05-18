Main Content

Vin Diesel Helps Ludacris' Daughter Surprise Him With Touching Speech At Walk Of Fame Ceremony

CLIP05/18/23

Vin Diesel is always there for his "Fast and Furious" family! The action superstar delivered a touching speech at pal and castmate Chris "Ludacris" Bridges' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, where he also introduced a surprise special guest – the rapper's daughter, Karma! Luda was left stunned at Karma's unexpected appearance and the pair exchanged a heartwarming hug after she honored her famous dad in an emotional speech of her own. "Fast X" hits theaters on May 19.

