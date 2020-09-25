Also available on the nbc app

Vin Diesel is officially a pop star! The "Fast & Furious" actor made his first big step into the music world this week by releasing his debut single, "Feel Like I Do." Vin shared the song for the first time on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," telling the audience, "I am blessed that on a year that I would typically be on a movie set – and as you know, that's not possible – I have another creative outlet. Another way to show you, or share with you, my heart."

