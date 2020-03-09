Also available on the NBC app

Vin Diesel is looking back on his friendship with the late Paul Walker. The actor revealed to Access Hollywood how his former co-star helped him address fatherhood "head-on with pride and joy." Vin also shared how he feels blessed that he can be a part of Paul's daughter, Meadow Walker's, life. Plus, the star shared how his son influenced his decision to star in "Bloodshot." You can catch Vin in "Bloodshot" when it hits theaters on March 13.

