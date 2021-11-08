2022 Billboard Music Awards Top Performances: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion & More
Is Vin Diesel ready to leave his longstanding feud with Dwayne Johnson in the dust? The superstar asked his former castmate to return to the "Fast and Furious" franchise, penning an Instagram note on Sunday letting The Rock know that wrapping the blockbuster series without him just isn't an option. "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come," he wrote in part, adding, "I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play."