Vin Diesel and his son are keeping things positive amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 52-year-old "Fast & Furious" star teamed up with his son, Vincent Sinclair, to share a super optimistic and uplifting message in a candid video on Instagram. "We wanna say that as many ways as the coronavirus can be hurting us, it’s also helping us in more ways than it’s hurting us," Vincent shared. "And way number one, it’s making us feel like a global family. We’re all connecting in a way."

