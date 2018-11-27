Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Bethenny Frankel Recounts Former Fashion Malfunctions

Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet before the taping of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel tells Access guest correspondent Frankie Grande about her super-sexy red carpet look, and reminisces about her fashion malfunctions from the past. Plus, she shares her enthusiasm over seeing the show. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special airs Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10/9c on ABC.

