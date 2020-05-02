Also available on the NBC app

Victoria Justice loves how "Victorious" is living on a decade after its debut! Ahead of her big night hosting Nickelodeon's first virtual Kids' Choice Awards, the actress told Access Hollywood about her getting love on TikTok. "It's so sweet, it makes me really, really happy honestly," she said of fan videos on the platform. "I saw a video the other day of these girls doing the 'Make It Shine' dance that I was doing in the big showcase in the pilot episode, and they learned the whole routine, and it was just like the cutest thing ever!" Victoria also told Access about the time she geeked out over getting a compliment from Rihanna at her very first Kids' Choice Awards. The 2020 KCAs air May 2 at 8/7c on Nickelodeon.

