It looks like the farm life with Chris Soules wasn't exactly working out for Victoria Fuller. After several months of dating, the former "Bachelor" contestant just revealed that she is no longer dating Chris while chatting with Nick Viall on his hit podcast "The Viall Files." "I am just living my best life. We went a separate direction, but I, like, respect him so much and I think he’s an amazing man. I just think that right now, I’m in a different place than he is," she shared.

