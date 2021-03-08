Also available on the nbc app

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter is growing up so fast! Harper Beckham made a special appearance on her mom's Instagram account in honor of International Women's Day. The 9-year-old confidently shared a video message in celebration of the special holiday. Victoria also posted a few sweet words about her daughter, writing, “So proud to be raising such a smart, kind girl. I've always told her that she can achieve anything she wants to, because she can!"

