Nicola Peltz Beckham has no time for those "feud" rumors. In a recent interview with UK’s The Times, the actress insisted that there is no bad blood between her and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. "It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud'! I don't pay attention to all of it… if I did, I would go crazy," she shared.

