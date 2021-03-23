Also available on the nbc app

Victoria Beckham has a budding makeup artist on her hands! In a video posted to her beauty line’s Instagram account, Harper, is seen flawlessly blending the fashion designer’s eyeshadow, creating the perfect glowy eye look. "How MUA #HarperSeven does Lid Lustre: a wash of Tea Rose allover & a dab of Honey in the crease. ‘Add a swipe of Future Lash Mascara and that's my go-to eye for spring!’ xVB,” the caption read.

