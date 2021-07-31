Main Content

Victoria Beckham Twins With Daughter Harper In Matching Dresses From Her Fashion Line

Like mother, like daughter. The youngest child of Victoria and David Beckham is already following in the fashionable footsteps of her famous mom. Harper Beckham beamed in a new Instagram photo with David this week and fans quickly noticed that the dress the youngster was wearing looked familiar. The purple and lace garment is from the Victoria Beckham Spring and Summer 2021 collection and the designer sported the runway version in a photoshoot for her cosmetics line earlier this year.

