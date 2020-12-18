Also available on the nbc app

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Beckham household! Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at the making of their family's 2020 Christmas card - and it's super relatable. The clip starts off with her and David Beckham's sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper Seven, 9, all gathered around the Christmas tree seemingly unsure what to do. "It's a Christmas card, guys. This is meant to be a nice thing to do," Victoria exclaimed after chaos ensued.

