Also available on the NBC app

Victoria and David Beckham's marriage is still going strong! The beauty guru, who just launched her first-ever beauty line, stopped by "TODAY" where she revealed the "secret sauce" that has kept her and the soccer star together for so long. "You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children," she told Hoda Kotb. "But we both work really hard."

Appearing: