Victoria Beckham can't wait to be mother of the groom! During a recent episode of British morning show, "Lorraine," the fashion mogul opened up about Brooklyn's upcoming wedding to his love Nicola Peltz - and she just couldn't help but to gush about her soon-to-be daughter-in-law. "She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman," Victoria said. "We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady."

