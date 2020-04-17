Main Content

Victoria Beckham Gets Homemade Birthday Gifts From Daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham is celebrating her 46th birthday in self-isolation with family. The fashion designer posted on her Instagram stories some of the gifts from 8-year-old daughter Harper, which included a portrait of the Beckhams reimagined as the Spice Girls! Victoria also shared that she's having a virtual birthday party hosted by DJ Fat Tony on her Instagram Live Friday night and asked that friends and family donate to charity organization The Children's Society in lieu of gifts this year.

