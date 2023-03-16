Main Content

Victoria Beckham And David Beckham Hold Each Other During Intense Workout Together

CLIP03/16/23

Victoria and David Beckham are taking their couples workout to the next level! On Thursday, the pair documented the intense way they do leg lifts on their respective Instagram accounts. In the video, the two lie-down on the floor and grab onto each other’s hands as they do single leg lifts. “Happy Mondays on a Thursday @victoriabeckham not over the moon with my Made in Manchester playlist but look at her form your welcome @victoriabeckham,” the soccer icon captioned his post.

Tags: Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Beckham Peltz, workout, couples
