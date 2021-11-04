Main Content

Victoria Beckham Admits She's 'Not Into' Soccer & Only Watches To See David Beckham In '98 Interview

Nov. 4, 2021, marks exactly 25 years since the Spice Girls dropped their epic debut album, leading them to become one of the most iconic girl groups of all time! Access Hollywood was with the ladies every step of the way on their fame journey. We look back on our favorite throwback interviews with the girl group, including one filmed shortly after Victoria Beckham's 1998 engagement to David Beckham. At the time, she told us she wasn't "really into football": "I watch it just to see him!"

Tags: Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Spice Girls, celebrity, music
