Private investigator Bob Nygaard has made it his mission to take down psychic scammers. All Access sat down exclusively with one of the victims Bob personally helped: a full-time medical student who claims she was bilked out of $1.6 million by a woman named Sherry Uwanawich. Uwanawich pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in the case in 2019. The victim of the scheme, who requested to remain anonymous, tells her story for the first time to Access.

