"The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Jeana Keough is getting the facts straight! While Jeana was spilling the OC tea on this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," she reached out to her former co-star Vicki Gunvalson about the rumors swirling that she broke up with her fiancé Steve to date a 23-year-old. Moments later, Vicki crashes the interview to set the record straight! Plus, Jeana gets candid about her daughter Kara's newborn and reveals if she would ever return to the hit Bravo show.

