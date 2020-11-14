Alex Rodriguez Shares Final Lookback At Tender JLo Memories Hours Before Split Announcement
Kamala Harris' dating history is making headlines. Nearly two weeks after Election Day, the Internet has become fascinated with the news of the Vice President-elect's previous relationship with talk show host Montel Williams. The former couple, who briefly dated in 2001, went public with their romance at a red carpet event in Los Angeles while she was working for the Attorney's Office in San Francisco almost 20 years ago.