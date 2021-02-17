Also available on the nbc app

Vera Wang is famous for creating many beloved wedding dresses – including that of Alicia Keys, Victoria Beckham and "Sex and the City" character Carrie Bradshaw – but she's also gotten attention for confidently striking a pose on Instagram! Last year, the 71-year-old fashion designer set the internet abuzz when she showed off her toned abs in a sports bra and shorts. In an exclusive interview, she told Access Hollywood her take on the frenzy around the photo. "It's 90 degrees in Miami, you're not going to wear flannel underwear, you know what I mean?" she joked. Vera added, "I was working out. And it never occurred to me that would be anything that anyone would even notice. I have to say that this whole thing was just crazy." The style icon also shared the inspiration behind her new limited-edition vodka, Vera Wang x Chopin, which is available for presale on March 8.

Appearing: