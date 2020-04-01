Also available on the NBC app

Venus Williams chats with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and takes him through the inspiration behind her #CoachVenus workouts and reveals how she’s staying fit while staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Venus also tells Mario all about her activewear brand EleVen, which she sports in the video, and explains why she launched the line in order to spread the message of holistic health! And Venus also shares a little tidbit about Will Smith playing her dad in the upcoming biopic "King Richard."

