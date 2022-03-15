Main Content

Venus Williams Reacts To Will Smith In 'King Richard:' 'I Was Hearing My Dad's Voice'

Venus Williams has given Will Smith her stamp of approval for his performance as her father in "King Richard." The legendary tennis player opened up to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about his award-winning portrayal. "I thought I was hearing my dad's voice and I was like…Daddy?" she said. "It was eerie." Venus is continuing her hard work off the court, she teamed up with Credit Karma for Equal Pay Day to call for pay equity. "We have to close this pay gap for all people," she said.

