Venus Williams brought her fashion A-Game to the 2022 SAG Awards. On the silver carpet at the big award show, the tennis champ and her sister Isha Price chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about the success of the movie "King Richard," which documents their dad's determination to make Venus and Serena tennis stars. Plus, Venus broke down her fierce Dolce and Gabbana look.

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight