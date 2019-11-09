Vanna White Steps In For Pat Sajak On 'Wheel Of Fortune' As He Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Also available on the NBC app

Vanna White is stepping in as "Wheel of Fortune" host. The long-running game show confirmed on Instagram that Pat Sajak is "resting comfortably" after undergoing "successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine." Production on Nov. 7 was canceled but resumed the following day with Vanna serving emcee duties, "Wheel" announced. According to TMZ, Pat will be "sidelined for two weeks" as he recovers, with Vanna continuing as fill-in host.

