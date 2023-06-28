It's been announced that Ryan Seacrest will take over as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" when Pat Sajak retires next year, but where does that leave Pat's co-host Vanna White? With White's contract reportedly up at the end of the 2023-2024 season, the New York Post claims she has hired powerhouse attorney Brian Freedman to negotiate a salary increase. According to Puck News, White has earned $3 million a year since 2005, one-fifth of Sajak's $15 million a year. The report also claims White hasn't had a pay raise in 18 years and has only received bonuses. Variety chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister talks to Access Hollywood about the reported pay gap. Access Hollywood has reached out to White and "Wheel of Fortune" and has not heard back.

