Vanilla Ice says he had the chance to become Mr. Madonna – and turned it down! The rapper joined the "Just Jenny with Jenny Hutt" podcast this week and recalled his whirlwind romance with the music superstar, claiming that she even proposed to him. "Things were going so crazy and fast, man. I was just like, 'What? I thought the guy was supposed to do that,'" he said.

