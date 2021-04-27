Also available on the nbc app

Looks like the terminator has a soft spot! Vanessa Williams opened up to Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily about working with stars such as Cicely Tyson, Don Johnson, Mickey Rourke and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The “Ugly Betty” star reminisced about the time she saw Arnold Schwarzenegger get emotional when she sang “Silent Night” to him in German. Vanessa also picked up one of Arnold’s habits on set, saying, “When you did a good job, he said, ‘Ahh, very nice!’ And he always had a cigar pretty much. He actually taught me how to smoke cigars properly, so I picked up that habit from him.” Vanessa Williams now stars in “Kenan” airing tonight at 8:30pm on NBC.

