"Riverdale" star Vanessa Morgan is standing up for black representation in the entertainment industry and calling out the hit CW teen series for making black characters "sidekicks" and paying her the "least" compared to her co-stars. "Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people," she wrote. "Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media."

