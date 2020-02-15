Vanessa Lachey Was 'Shocked' When Nick Lachey First Said 'I Love You': 'It Was Early'

Also available on the NBC app

Back when Vanessa Lachey was Vanessa Minnillo, she wasn't expecting new boyfriend Nick Lachey to profess his love so quickly! "I didn't say it back. I remember I was shocked. It was early!" she told All Access' Zuri Hall in a fun round of backstage banter about her and her "Love Is Blind" co-host's romantic firsts. Vanessa and Nick also spilled details about the moment they first met and revealed that they both often struggle to remember the date of their anniversary!

