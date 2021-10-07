Also available on the nbc app

Fuller Goldsmith, a young chef who showed off his culinary skills while winning "Chopped Junior" and competing on "Top Chef Junior," has died at the age of 17 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Magical Elves, the production company behind "Top Chef Junior," confirmed the sad news in an Instagram message on Wednesday. Fuller had long battled Leukemia and had beat the disease four times before it returned this February.

