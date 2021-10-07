Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Vanessa Lachey, Gail Simmons & More Remember Teen Chef Fuller Goldsmith Who Died At 17

CLIP10/07/21
Also available on the nbc app

Fuller Goldsmith, a young chef who showed off his culinary skills while winning "Chopped Junior" and competing on "Top Chef Junior," has died at the age of 17 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Magical Elves, the production company behind "Top Chef Junior," confirmed the sad news in an Instagram message on Wednesday. Fuller had long battled Leukemia and had beat the disease four times before it returned this February.

Appearing:
Tags: vanessa lachey, Gail Simmons, Fuller Goldsmith, top chef, Chopped, chopped junior
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.