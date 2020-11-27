Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Lachey spoke to Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on “Access Daily” to chat about her Lifetime Christmas movie, “Once Upon A Main Street.” Vanessa who just celebrated her 40th birthday gushed about the special day and how she feels hitting the milestone. “I feel 40 and fabulous and flirty and fun and I don’t know what all the negativity that people were saying about turning 40, it’s been the best thing,” Vanessa said. Adding, “I feel like I know me so I can just enjoy my life.” Vanessa and husband Nick Lachey share a birthday and she gushed about spending the special day with her man. “Once Upon A Main Street” premiere on Lifetime.

