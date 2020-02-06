Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Lachey has no time for the haters! "The Love Is Blind" host is clearing the air after an awkward interview moment happened earlier this week, in which she was asked about her husband Nick Lachey's ex-wife, Jessica Simpson. In a series of tweets, the 39-year-old TV personality defended her decision to clarify on "Today" show that she actually had not sent Jessica a present despite reports. "Sorry you think that, just didn’t want to take credit for something we didn't do. That's all. Seems weird to ignore sending a big beautiful gift basket and taking that credit," she responded to a tweet that accused her of throwing "some type of shade."

