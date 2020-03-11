Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa and Nick Lachey know how to keep things spicy! The sweet pair are one of Hollywood's strongest couples and the key to their long-lasting marriage is just shower sex. The "Love Is Blind" host confessed the secret to their happy marriage on a recent episode of "The Bellas Podcast," sharing, "I love you nick. So I'm in the shower and I'm like, 'I have a full day. You have a full day. It's either now or never.' The kids are at school. It happens and then later that night, if you get like the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex."

Appearing: