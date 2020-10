Also available on the nbc app

"Love Is Blind" hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey join Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover and reveal that Vanessa and Mario go way back . . . to 1998's Miss Teen USA competition, when Mario hosted the pageant and announced Vanessa as the winner! And Vanessa and Nick describe the premise behind "Love Is Blind" and said even as hosts they were shocked by some of the twists and turns.

