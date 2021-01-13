Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Kirby was deeply impacted by her experience filming "Pieces of a Woman," a new film that tells the heartbreaking story of a home birth that ends in tragedy. Vanessa told All Access that the role will stick with her "in more ways than [she] ever realized." "Going through the experience of trying to feel that level of grief every day to do justice to the women who shared their stories and families… I don't think I'll ever be the same after that really," she shared. "Pieces of a Woman" is streaming now on Netflix.

