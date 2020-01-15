Vanessa Hudgens Wows At 'Bad Boys For Life' Premiere After Split From Austin Butler

Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Hudgens is living her best single life! The actress stunned at the L.A. premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" following the news of her split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler. She delivered a modern twist on old-Hollywood glamour as she wowed in an extravagant couture gown with a sultry thigh-high slit. The "High School Musical" alum seemed unbothered by the recent reports as she let her post-breakup glow shine for cameras on the red carpet!

Appearing: