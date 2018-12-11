Also available on the NBC app

With a theme of her new film, "Second Act," about hitting a restart button in life, Vanessa Hudgens reminisces about how much she enjoyed being a part of "High School Musical," but also her joy at being able to create such a diverse body of work after graduating from the Disney Channel mega-hit. Plus, Vanessa dishes on her upcoming second musical for Fox – "Rent Live" – and shares a story about connecting with "Second Act" star Jennifer Lopez at the chemistry read. "Second Act" opens in theaters on Dec. 21.

