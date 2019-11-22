Vanessa Hudgens Remembers The 'Hilarious' Time She Accidentally Matched With Miley Cyrus At A Premiere

Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Hudgens has been a red carpet trendsetter for more than a decade! While discussing her new holiday film "The Knight Before Christmas," the "High School Musical" alum reacted to her fashion of years past, including the time she and Disney Channel pal Miley Cyrus both wore pink and white shirts, flare jeans and camis, to the premiere of "Over the Hedge." "I think that we didn't plan on matching – in that time period, everyone dressed like that," she explained. Vanessa also looked back on the time she went "full bohemian glam fairy princess" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. "The Knight Before Christmas" is available on Netflix Nov. 21.

