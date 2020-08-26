Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Hudgens is opening up about a sweet way her and Kobe Bryant's lives once converged. On Aug. 24, which Los Angeles and Orange County celebrated as Kobe Bryant Day, the "Bad Boys For Life" actress wore a signed No. 24 jersey she got from the late basketball great through a memorabilia trade. “Yearssss ago I got a call saying Kobe wanted a signed Gabriella doll for one of his daughters. Geeking out I said of course...I would also really love a signed jersey," she explained.

