Main Content

Vanessa Hudgens Looked Stunning At Paris Fashion Week Despite Her Airline Losing Her Luggage

CLIP03/28/22

Imagine showing up to Paris Fashion Week with no clothes! That's not a problem for Vanessa Hudgens, who joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to discuss her fashion line with "Fabletics" and told a story about how an airline misplaced her luggage before Paris Fashion Week. Luckily for Vanessa, with a little help from Valentino, she was given clothes for the week in Paris and pulled off the stunning looks!

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: vanessa hudgens, paris fashion week, Luggage, airline, clothes, Valentino, fabletics
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.