Vanessa Hudgens, Haylie Duff & More Congratulate Ashley Tisdale On Pregnancy

09/17/20
Looks like this is the start to something new because Ashley Tisdale is going to be a mama! The 35-year-old "High School Musical" alum took to Instagram to share the exciting baby news by sharing sweet photos of her and her hubby Christopher French snuggling up and showing off her growing baby bump. Some of Ashley's famous friends were quick to congratulate her on becoming a parent, including Vanessa Hudgens and Haylie Duff.

