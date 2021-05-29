Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Hudgens is enjoying her long-awaited introduction to a special someone. The actress finally met bestie Ashley Tisdale’s 2-month-old daughter, Jupiter, over the weekend and she cradled the infant in her arms for a pair of heartwarming social media photos. Ashley documented the touching moment on her Instagram story over the weekend and revealed that Vanessa and her little girl couldn’t have gotten along better, telling fans that Jupiter opened her arms for Vanessa right away.

