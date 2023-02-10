Main Content

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Engagement To Cole Tucker: ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’

02/09/23

Vanessa Hudgens is a bride-to-be indeed! The actress confirmed she is engaged to professional baseball player Cole Tucker on Thursday in a joint Instagram post. In one photo, the “High School Musical” alum flashes her engagement ring as Cole hugs her from the back and in the second post, the singer shows off her ring with the Eiffel Tower in the distance. “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” they captioned the post.

