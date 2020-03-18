Also available on the NBC app

Earlier this week, “High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens landed herself in some hot water with some controversial topics about the coronavirus pandemic. After a swift backlash to her initial Instagram live video and a subsequent clarification post, the 31-year-old issued a written statement to social media to apologize for her words. Chrissy Teigen, no stranger to online attacks herself, also took to social media to implore people to forgive Vanessa and other celebrities who make mistakes, and to not “ruin their lives.”

Appearing: