Austin Butler is your new Elvis! The actor has been cast as the king of rock in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic about the singer. Luhrmann revealed the news on Instagram by sharing a snap of Elvis and the actor. The film also stars Tom Hanks as the singer’s manager, Col. Tom Parker. Even Austin’s girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens was thrilled about the news and shared her feelings on Instagram.

