Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's Picture-Perfect Italian Getaway Is Making Us Jealous

Talk about #vacationgoals! Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler jetted to Italy for a romantic couple's trip, soaking up the sun in Sardinia. The "Second Act" star and her "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" beau couldn't have looked more swoon-worthy in a slew of snaps posted to Vanessa's Instagram. Though no one needs a reason for a killer vacation, these lovebirds do have something special to celebrate – Austin's breakthrough new role in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

