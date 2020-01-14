Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler Split After Nearly 9 Years Together (Reports)

Also available on the NBC app

What’s that sound? Oh, just our hearts breaking for one of Hollywood’s favorite couples! Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have reportedly called it quits on their relationship, according to Us Weekly. The pair were first linked together in September 2011, and have been a fan favorite flame over the past nine years. But trouble in paradise may have been brewing for a while—the last time Vanessa posted a photo of Austin to her Instagram was all the way back in October.

