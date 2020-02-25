Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Bryant gave an emotional eulogy at the memorial for her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and told a romantic story about how Kobe had gifted her the actual dress worn by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 film, "The Notebook." The costume designer behind the dress, Karyn Wagner, reacted to the moving tribute, telling the Hollywood Reporter, "I started bawling. I’m still drying the tears off my face. What a beautiful eulogy. I’m so honored that I was able to contribute in some small way to the history of this amazing man."

